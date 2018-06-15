× Father, Son Killed in Crash on 405 Freeway in Seal Beach; SigAlert Issued for Lane Closures

A father and son died in a crash on the 405 Freeway Friday morning that prompted a SigAlert for the closure of multiple southbound lanes through Seal Beach.

The incident occurred near Seal Beach Boulevard after a vehicle stalled on the freeway about 2:30 a.m., a California Highway Patrol official said.

Officers cleared that incident but heard about another stalled vehicle, a blue SUV, in the same area a short time later.

Following the call, a vehicle crashed into the stalled SUV, the official said.

A father and son who were standing outside the vehicle were killed at the scene, the official said.

Two other people who were inside the SUV at the time of the crash were taken to an area hospital. Their conditions were unknown.

One person who was in the vehicle that crashed into the SUV was also transported in unknown condition.

A SigAlert was issued for the carpool and four other lanes at about 3:30 a.m.

The two right lanes were open to traffic.

