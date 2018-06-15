× Fear of ‘Collateral’ Arrests Hangs Over ICE Sweeps in Southern California

A rooster’s crow filled the quiet Compton street as two immigration agents knocked on the door of the baby-blue-colored house. They were there to arrest a woman with convictions for theft.

Instead, they encountered Sonia, a 52-year-old mother who makes a living selling pupusas from the front porch.

As the fugitive operations team searched a separate back house, the street vendor told one of the agents that she was from El Salvador. She did not volunteer that, like their target, she was not in the country legally.

In the Trump administration’s crackdown on illegal immigration, people like Sonia are in increasing danger of becoming collateral damage. ICE agents are out in force in immigrant neighborhoods across the country looking for specific offenders here illegally whom the government wants to arrest and deport. But they are often coming across many more people here illegally who are not wanted but still face the danger of being picked up.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.