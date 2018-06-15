Former CHP Officer in Lancaster Sentenced to 180 Days in Jail, 5 Years Probation for Possessing Hundreds of Images of Child Porn

A former California Highway Patrol received a sentence of 180 days in jail and five years of probation on Friday for possessing more than 600 images of child pornography, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Robert Tamayo, 38, was also ordered to register as a lifetime sex offender and complete a counseling program for sex offenders, the DA’s office said. He pleaded guilty to one count of possessing child porn on May 15.

Tamayo was a CHP officer at the time of his arrest and had more than 600 pornographic images involving children on his computer and cell phones, prosecutors said. He shared some of those photos on social media, authorities said when he was first charged with counts of distribution and possession of child pornography in October 2017.

He was caught sharing the images in May 2017, officials said. A criminal complaint said at least 10 of them showed children under the age of 12, the Los Angeles Times reported.

At the time he was charged, Tamayo had been placed on administrative leave from the CHP. He had been with the force for 10 years, working most recently in the Antelope Valley division, CHP officials said.

Investigators with the DA’s office started investigating Tamayo after receiving a tip from the FBI, the Los Angeles Daily News reported.

Prosecutors previously said Tamayo could receive a maximum possible sentence of five years and eight months in state prison if convicted of the two charges he initially faced.

No further information was released by the DA’s office.