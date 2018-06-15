× L.A. ‘Gentrification’ Plan for Skid Row Will Oust Poor Residents, Advocates Say

Activists on Friday lashed out against a city proposal to develop skid row, saying L.A.’s “gentrification” plan threatens one of the last bastions of housing for the very poor and disregards the fate of 2,100 people living on the downtown district’s grimy sidewalks.

The skid row proposal, which could be voted on in early 2019, is part of a new central city community plan called DTLA 2040, which is aimed at supporting downtown’s growth as a major residential neighborhood and center for creative and mixed-use office space.

The skid row portion of the draft plan would rezone industrial property along the east-west corridors of Fifth, Sixth and Seventh streets for market-rate housing, while accommodating social service agencies and permanent supportive housing on north-south streets.

At a news conference Friday, a coalition of longtime skid row groups said the rezoning would open the floodgates to the high-end luxury housing that dominates the rest of downtown, driving up rents and eventually ousting 4,000 people living in the district’s single-room occupancy hotels and other modest lodgings.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.