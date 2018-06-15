LAPD Seeks Man Caught on Video Swiping Women’s Purses at Abbot Kinney Restaurant

Investigators are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man seen snatching women’s purses while they dine at a Venice eatery in videos released Friday by police.

The same man is seen entering Wabi sushi at 1635 Abbot Kinney Blvd. twice, each time surreptitiously pilfering a purse, in surveillance footage captured by the restaurant last month.

The first incident occurred on May 25, and the second three days later on May 28, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release.

Both times, the man is seen sauntering through the front door in a jean jacket, jeans and T-shirt with tan shoes. He wears his hair parted to the right and combed over, and has a short beard.

Police describe him as a white man with brown hair and a thin build. He appears to be in his 20s or 30s.

The first time, he entered the sushi joint around 10:15 p.m. and went to the bar area, where he grabbed a women’s purse from a chair before running out, officials said.

In the second incident, he went in around 8:15 p.m. This time, he hovered behind the victim for about a minute before swiping her purse and fleeing, according to police.

Anyone with information about the suspect or who may have experienced a similar crime can contact LAPD Detective E. Obrecht at (310) 482-6356 or Detective L. Glorioso at (310) 482-6355.