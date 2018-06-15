× Man Suspected in Fatal Stabbing of His Brother Detained in Lancaster

A man was in custody Friday in connection with the stabbing death of his brother in Lancaster late Thursday night.

Detectives were called to the 43700 block of Ponderosa Street just before midnight to investigate an assault call, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated.

They located a man with at least one stab wound to his upper body and transported him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim’s brother is suspected in the stabbing, the Sheriff’s Department stated. He was detained at the location and then transported to the Lancaster sheriff’s station for further interviews.

A knife was recovered at the scene, the Sheriff’s Department stated.

The motive for the stabbing was unclear.

Investigators said there are no outstanding suspects.