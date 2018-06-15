CEO and Co-Founder of Fridababy Chelsea Hirschhorn joined us live with new parent must-haves. Chelsea Hirschhorn is shaking up the baby industry with Fridababy, the brand that is changing the game with humor, innovation, and genius gadgets. It provides parents with smart, innovative and simple tools to tackle everyday sticky situations and efficiently care for their babies. Chelsea is pregnant with her third child. She talked about her line and other must-have products for new parents. For more info on Chelsea and Fridababy, you can go to their website. For more info on the other products mentioned in the segment, see the links below.
New Parent Must-Haves With Fridababy Chelsea Hirschhorn
-
‘Roseanne’ Reboot Canceled by ABC After Star’s Racist Twitter Rant Against Ex-Obama Aide Valerie Jarrett
-
FDA Warns Teething Medicines Pose ‘Serious Risk’ to Babies, Urges Manufacturers to Stop Selling Them
-
30-Year-Old New York Man Ordered to Leave Parents’ House Finally Moves Out
-
L.A. Man Who Suffered Burns From Crash Says Surgery Would Make Him 1st African-American to Receive Facial Transplant
-
4 Found Dead in North Carolina, Including Father-Daughter Couple Charged With Incest, Their Baby
-
-
Sessions Cites Bible to Defend Immigration Policies Resulting in Family Separations, Blames Parents
-
USC Grad Recounts Disturbing Behavior by Student Health Gynecologist
-
L.A. Lawmakers Agree to Pay Up to $14 Million to Settle Lawsuits Over Deadly Venice Beach Boardwalk Crash
-
Head of U.S. Catholic Bishops Conference Calls Separation of Mothers and Children at U.S. Border ‘Immoral’
-
The Freds at Barneys New York Cookbook With Chef Mark Strausman
-
-
Stacy Kaiser Talks About New e-Cigarette Trend Among Teens ‘Juuling’
-
Hart Parents Isolated Children to Hide Signs of Abuse Prior to Deadly NorCal Crash
-
37 Children in U.S. Die in Hot Cars Each Year, Report Says