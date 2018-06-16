Burbank Police Take Suspect Into Custody Following Search, House Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A suspect was taken into custody early Saturday morning following an hours-long search and house fire in Burbank, according to authorities.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Friday, Burbank police were dispatched to investigate a reported restraining order violation at a house in the 1500 block of North Niagara Street. When they arrived, officers heard shots being fired and saw a fire at the residence, according to a news release.

Officers made contact with three people, who confirmed that shots had been fired and that the suspect was in the area, officials said. All three individuals were safely evacuated from the home and were not injured, the statement read.

Officers aboard an air support helicopter observed the suspect attempting to flee, authorities stated. A perimeter was established, and additional resources were dispatched to the scene. The Burbank Police Department SWAT team and K-9 officers, with help from both the Glendale and Pasadena police departments, conducted a search of the area.

The suspect was found at 3:15 a.m. in the backyard of a property in the 1400 block of Catalina Street, according to police. The suspect did not comply with officers’ directions, and a K-9 was deployed, the news release read. The suspect was taken into custody, and a firearm was recovered at the scene, according to the statement.

No shots were fired by officers during the incident, officials said. The suspect, who was not identified, was transported to be treated for injuries sustained during the apprehension by the K-9, authorities said.

The incident remained under investigation. No other details were released.

Anyone with information on this case was asked to contact the Burbank Police Department Detective Bureau at 818-238-3210.