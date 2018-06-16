Originally aired on KTLA Weekend Morning News on Saturday, June 16, 2018.
Father’s Day Fertility News with Sexual Health & Relationship Expert Dr. Laura Berman
-
New Tool to Teach Autistic Children with Dr. Jim Sears and Author Laura Kasbar
-
Stroke Prevention & Recovery with Dr. Jonny Bowden
-
Understanding & Preventing Suicide with Mental Health Advocate Robert David Jaffee
-
Hawaii Volcano Toxic Air Concerns with Dr. Eric Presser
-
Festival Health Hacks with Robyn Youkilis
-
-
Mission Possible’s Doctor Outreach with Dr. Margarita Pereyda
-
DNA Test Reveals Fertility Doctor Fathered His Patient’s Child Without Her Knowing, Lawsuit Alleges
-
Second U.S. Fertility Clinic — This One in San Francisco — Reports Egg Storage Tank Malfunction
-
Celebrating Apple Pie Day with Cake Monkey Bakery
-
Simone Boyce Surprises a Very Special Viewer on Mother’s Day
-
-
Former President George H.W. Bush Admitted to Intensive Care Day After Wife’s Funeral
-
Last-Minute Mother’s Day Gifts for New Moms with Jill Simonian
-
Marathon Week: Marathon Training Tips by Dr. Glenn Ault