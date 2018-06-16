Fiery Big Rig Crash Causes Fuel Spill, Lane Closures on 91 Freeway in Cerritos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A fiery crash involving a big rig forced the closure of the westbound lanes on the 91 Freeway in Cerritos early Saturday morning.

The fire was reported at 4:15 a.m. on the freeway at Bloomfield Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol incident page.

Initial reports indicated the big rig collided with the center divider. Approximately 120 gallons of diesel fuel spilled onto the freeway, the CHP stated.

The condition of the driver was not released; however, no injuries were reported.

Investigators were looking into the cause of the fiery wreck.

The eastbound side of the freeway was open, but the westbound lanes were closed at Bloomfield Avenue, which prompted a SigAlert to be issued.

The closures were initially expected to be in effect until approximately 8:30 a.m., but officers said it would likely take longer to reopen the lanes.