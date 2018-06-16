Identity Released of San Bernardino Gas Station Cashier Fatally Shot During Robbery

Authorities released the name of a man who they said died after being shot Friday during a robbery at a San Bernardino gas station where he worked as a cashier.

The victim was identified as Beshou Soliman, 30, of Colton. Officials said he had two small children at home.

The San Bernardino Police Department at 5:39 p.m. received several 911 calls regarding a robbery and shooting at the gas station located at 505 W. Orange Show Road, according to a news release. Officers arrived and found Soliman on the floor inside the business, bleeding from a gunshot wound, police said.

The victim received first aid and was transported to a local hospital where he later died, the statement read.

Investigators said a juvenile entered the business with a shotgun and demanded money from the register. Soliman did not resist and opened the register, officials added.

The gunman became angry, walked around the counter and shot the victim once, according to the Police Department. He then took money from the register and fled, officers said.

“The victim, after being mortally wounded, exited the store and jumped on the suspect’s back. The suspect managed to get away from the victim and he ran south on E Street,” the news release stated.

The Police Department asked neighboring agencies to help with the search. Colton police found a juvenile on Fairway Drive, under the 215 Freeway, who matched the shooter’s description, according to authorities. Officers contacted him and found a matching firearm down the front of his shorts, along with additional evidence, police said.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of homicide. Authorities on Friday identified him as a 17-year-old. His name was not released due to his age.

Anyone with information was encouraged to contact Detective Campos at 909-384-5619 or Sgt. Kokesh at 909-384-5613.