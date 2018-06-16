Man Gets 16 Years to Life in Prison for Murder of Mission Viejo Victim Who Solicited Sex Encounter Through Craigslist: DA

An Oceanside man was sentenced Friday to 16 years to life in state prison for the murder of a man he met through Craigslist, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

A jury found Adam Anthony Ingala-Whiting, 25, guilty of one felony count of second-degree murder on March 21, a news release read.

In the early morning hours of April 29, 2014, Ingala-Whiting responded to a Craigslist advertisement posted by Francesco Bonomolo, 47, of Mission Viejo, in which he solicited a sexual encounter, the DA’s office stated.

Ingala-Whiting murdered Bonomolo by stabbing him with a knife multiple times while in the victim’s residence, according to the statement. Days later, on May 4, an acquaintance went to the victim’s home at the Vista Real Apartments at 27260 Los Altos in Mission Viejo and discovered his body, officials said.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department investigated the case and arrested the assailant in San Diego County on May 12, 2014.