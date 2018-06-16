Police Shoot Suspect in Van Nuys; 3 People Hospitalized

Three people were hospitalized, two of them in critical condition, in an incident that prompted a police shooting in Van Nuys on Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

Few details were immediately available, and it’s not clear what brought officer to the scene or led police to open fire.

A Los Angeles Police Department spokesman said only that an officer-involved shooting occurred about 1:15 p.m.

On Twitter, the department said the shooting occurred in the are of Victory Boulevard and Tyrone Avenue, and a “suspect was struck by gunfire” and taken to a hospital. No officers were injured.

A 40-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman were hospitalized in critical condition, and a 47-year-old woman was transported with injuries that were not life threatening, Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart said.

It’s not yet clear who among the three hospitalized is the “suspect,” nor how the other two were injured.

Officer involved shooting in Van Nuys. One male and one female injured. Photo is of first responders doing chest compressions on the alleged suspect. pic.twitter.com/1uxyO7QOMd — Kellan Martz (@KellanMartz) June 16, 2018