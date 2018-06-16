Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, June 16th, 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Sunday! It's FATHER'S DAY WEEKEND! Celebrate Dad at one of the many suggestions on the Saturday "GAYLE ON THE GO!" list. (Pssst! Some of these events are FREE!) Enjoy!

Bamboo

Craft& Folk Art Museum

5814 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

323 937 4230

http://www.cafam.org

BEAT THE HEAT this Father’s Day Weekend at this cool unusual exhibition entitled BAMBOO at the Craft and Folk Art Museum in Los Angeles. See the evolution of the Japanese craft of basket weaving to a dramatic art form.

General admission to experience this exhibition of nearly 30 mesmerizing Bamboo creations is only $7.00.

Free Admission!

Socialist Flower Power: Soviet Hippie Culture

Wende Museum of the Cold War

10808 Culver Boulevard

Culver City

310 216 1600

http://www.wendemuseum.org

This is equally mesmerizing! The Hippie Culture of the 60s and 70s, the SOVIET HIPPIE CULTURE that we can discover at the Wende Museum in Culver City.

Few people know about this and many find it hard to believe that the “peace, love, and rock and roll era and tailored Hippie clothing existed behind, what was known during the Cold War as “The Iron Curtain.”

This exhibition at the Wende Museum is the first time any of these items have been shown to the public. Admission is FREE!

KTOWN Night Market

Robert F. Kennedy Community Schools

701 South Catalina

Los Angeles

bit.ly/2Ia0ORY

Father’s Day Weekend fun is happening at the KTOWN Night Market. Starting 2pm on South Catalina Street in Los Angeles, the market celebration begins offering music, culture, and a feast of Asian cuisine.

Free!

26th Pasadena Chalk Festival

Paseo

300 East Colorado Boulevard

Pasadena

http://www.pasadenachalkfestival.com

The largest street painting festival, according to the folks at the Guinness World Records, is happening in Pasadena. This is the Pasadena Chalk Festival, where more than six-hundred artists using 25-thousand sticks of chalk create an art enormous art experience on Paseo Colorado’s famous plaza for free!

KTLA “Beat the Heat!”

Free Swim Lessons

Operation Splash

323 906 7953

http://www.laparks.org

Free swimming lessons are available for children and adults in low income communities courtesy Kaiser Permanente. The first come, first serve lessons promote water safety and the importance of exercise.

To learn if you qualify and to find a pool near you, take a look at the Kaiser Permanente website.

KTLA “Beat the Heat!”

Newly Renovated “The Vault”

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

petersen.org

If Dad is a car lover, he might enjoy the treasures of THE VAULT at the Petersen Automotive Museum. There are more than 200 vehicles from around the world in what was once an area prohibited to the public and visitors.

Discover some of the most iconic and rare cars, motorcycles, and trucks spanning 120 years of automotive history on the largest guided automotive tour in the United States.

Tour prices start at $20.00.

Free!

KTLA “Beat the Heat!”

The Nethercutt Collection

15151 Bledsoe Street

Sylmar

818 364 6464

http://www.nethercuttcollection.org

Dad’s love of cars can also be satisfied at The Nethercutt Museum in Sylmar. The rare collection of American and European automobiles from 1898 to 1997 as well as mechanical musical instruments and antique furniture is all on display to the public for free!

King Tut: Treasures of the Golden Pharaoh

California Science Center

700 Exposition Park Drive

Los Angeles

323 724 3623

californiasciencecenter.org

If Dad is a history buff, he will be overwhelmed by KING TUT: TREASURES OF THE GOLDEN PHARAOH. This is the largest King Tut exhibition that has ever toured. Many of these priceless artifacts at the California Science Center have never traveled outside of Egypt.

Ticket prices and newly expanded exhibition hours are on the website: californiasciencecenter.org

Make it a GREAT Father’s Day Weekend! Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

