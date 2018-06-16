‘Summer Slam’ Project Prompts Closures on 10 Freeway in Alhambra

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The first of 10 weekend lane closures on the 10 Freeway in Alhambra for bridge rehabilitation work got underway on Friday night, according to Caltrans.

The “Summer Slam” project kicked off at 10 p.m. and prompted closures on the San Bernardino Freeway between Atlantic and Rosemead boulevards. The I-10 Metro Express Lanes, on- and off-ramps and area streets were also closed, officials said.

The 55-hour closures are slated to be in effect through 5 a.m. on Monday and include:

Eastbound I-10 Express Lanes at Atlantic Boulevard

Eastbound I-10 Atlantic Boulevard North on- and off-ramps

Westbound I-10 Atlantic Boulevard South on- and off-ramps

Both directions of Atlantic Boulevard between I-10 and Hellman Avenue

Even though the freeway will not see a full closure, drivers are advised to use alternate routes, avoid the area or utilize public transit.

The $9 million project, which is expected to be completed in late 2018, "will reduce time required for maintenance and minimize the need for further lane closures," Caltrans stated in a news release.