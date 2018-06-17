4 UCLA Employees File Lawsuit Against University Over Alleged Workplace Sexual Harassment

Four UCLA employees filed lawsuits this week against UCLA and the UC Board of Regents, accusing their workplace supervisor of sexual harassment and the university of failing to properly handle abuse complaints.

Plaintiffs Jackie Rodriguez, Amber Rose Palega, Krystal Eda and Mayra Miguel allege supervisor Martha Mansoor, who is also named in the suit, regularly slapped their buttocks, caressed their thighs and made sexual comments about their bodies.

The plaintiffs work in the university’s radiology scheduling department.

The harassment allegedly started in early 2016 and ended in 2017, according to the lawsuits, which were filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday. Mansoor was terminated by the school in July 2017 after the women filed complaints earlier that year, the lawsuits state.

