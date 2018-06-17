Actress Mary McCormack Tweets Video of Husband Michael Morris’ Tesla on Fire in West Hollywood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hollywood director and producer Michael Morris was driving his Tesla down Santa Monica Boulevard in Los Angeles on Friday afternoon when a couple flagged him down to alert him about something happening to his car.

It was on fire.

Morris’ wife, actress Mary McCormack, tweeted a video of the electric car shooting flames from underneath the vehicle near its front tires. There was no collision before the blaze, which ignited “out of the blue,” McCormick said in her tweet.

“And thank god my three little girls weren’t in the car with him,” she wrote.

