Originally aired on KTLA Weekend Morning News on Sunday, June 17, 2018.
Ancient Alien Theorists Assemble for AlienCon with Giorgio Tsoukalos
-
Sci-Fi and Alien Buffs Gather at Pasadena Convention Center for Aliencon
-
Travel Smart: Travelzoo Tours Ireland’s Ancient East
-
Father’s Day Fertility News with Sexual Health & Relationship Expert Dr. Laura Berman
-
Surviving Summer Through Positive Parenting with Family Coach Wendy Snyder
-
New California Pizza Festival Preview with Prova Pizzeria & 786 Degrees
-
-
Cinco De Mayo with L.A. Landmark Casa Vega
-
Understanding & Preventing Suicide with Mental Health Advocate Robert David Jaffee
-
Fat Sal’s Debuts The Fat Breakfast Sandwich
-
Stroke Prevention & Recovery with Dr. Jonny Bowden
-
Nadine Bubeck’s Fab Summer Finds
-
-
Nike 10K Shuts Down 90 Freeway
-
Domenico’s Celebrates National Grilled Cheese Month
-
Seal Beach Volleyball Club Team Visits KTLA