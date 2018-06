Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ancient Aliens star Giorgio Tsoukalos visits KTLA to discuss Alien Con 2018, a three-day fan event inspired by the History Channel’s hit series. On Ancient Aliens, the Swiss television personality and producer argues that aliens had ongoing contact with early human civilizations, helping to shape human history. His enthusiasm and hairstyle even spawned a popular meme.

Originally aired on KTLA Weekend Morning News on Sunday, June 17, 2018.