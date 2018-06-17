Authorities Investigate Possible Gang Related Road Rage Shooting With Family Shot at, Cars Crashed, 2 in Custody in South L.A.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Authorities continue to investigate a possible gang related road rage shooting that resulted in a family of three shot at, some cars heavily damaged and two people out of four taken into custody Saturday night in South Los Angeles.

No one was injured in the road rage incident where one of the suspects fired shots into the vehicle of the family around 3:30 p.m. at 3939 Coco Avenue, said Los Angeles Police Department Lt. Don Byeon.

LAPD officers later found the suspect vehicle at West 42nd Street and South Western Avenue and began a short pursuit, he said.

The pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle collided into some cars, he said.

Witness Kerry Moore watched the high-speed pursuit.

"It was going at least 110 to 115 mph," Moore said of the speed of the suspect vehicle.

Moore added the car eventually smashed into his neighbor's car and crashed into his friend's car.

Two suspects out of four were taken into custody but Byeon did not immediately have further details.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the possible gang related incident, he said.