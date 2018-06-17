El Segundo Police K-9 Missing in Ontario After Possibly Being Spooked by Fireworks

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a police dog that went missing on Saturday.

The El Segundo Police Department stated that its K-9 named Leo escaped from his handler’s home during the afternoon in the area of Vineyard Avenue and Sixth Street in the city of Ontario.

It’s believed that the K-9 was frightened due to fireworks and jumped over the wall surrounding the property, a news release read.

Leo is described as an 8-year-old Belgian Malinois, weighing approximately 80 pounds, with a brown coat and a black face, according to the statement.

Anyone who sees the police dog is asked to contact the El Segundo Police Department at 310-524-2200 or Ontario Police Department at 909-986-6711.