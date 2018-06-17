Fatal Shooting of Man in Compton Believed to Be Gang Related: Investigators

Homicide detectives were investigating the fatal shooting of a man that took place Saturday night in Compton, authorities said.

Shortly after 11 p.m., Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to the 900 block of North Rose Avenue for a call regarding shots fired and a gunshot victim, according to a news release. When they arrived, deputies found an African-American man who was suffering from what appeared to be at least one gunshot wound to his body, officials said.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, the Sheriff’s Department stated. His name was not released.

“Homicide investigators responded to the location where they learned there was a large party at the location. Numerous individuals began arguing and a shooting ensued,” the statement read.

Investigators believe this was a gang-related incident. No information about a possible suspect was available.

Anyone with additional information about this case was asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.