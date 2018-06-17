Father’s Day Car Show Held in Brea

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Thousands of people are expected to attend the Cruisin' Brea Father’s Day Car Show on Sunday.

The free event is being held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. along Birch Street in downtown Brea.

Approximately 250 street rods, muscle cars, trucks, sports cars and other vehicles will line the streets, organizers said. Vendors and music will also be on hand.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a can of food, which the Orange County Food Bank will distribute to those in need.

For more information, visit http://www.cruisinbrea.com.

John Fenoglio reports for the KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on June 17, 2018.