Glendale Apartment Building Rocked by Natural Gas Explosion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A natural gas explosion forced residents out of an apartment building in Glendale on Saturday night.

The blast happened around 8:50 p.m. at a two-story building in the 1200 block of Viola Avenue, according to officials. Doors and windows were blown out due to the explosion, Glendale police Sgt. Byrne said.

Area residents said they thought they were experiencing an earthquake because the shaking was very intense.

“It just shook me so much because there’s a big mirror behind the bathroom and it just came falling right down behind me,” Don Lenz told KTLA.

Fire officials believe the explosion was caused by a gas leak in the building’s underground laundry room.

No injuries were reported.

It was not immediately known when residents would be allowed to return to their units.

KTLA’s Dottie Evans contributed to this story.