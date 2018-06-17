LASD Deputy Who Had Been With Agency 6 Months Fired After He Was Arrested on Suspicion of DUI: Authorities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputy who had been with the agency for six months was fired after he was arrested on suspicion of DUI on Sunday in Palmdale, authorities said.

The deputy's name is Nicholas Smith, 24, and he was arrested at 4:10 a.m. on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department inmate records.

The deputy, who had been with the department for less than a year, was fired at 7:35 a.m., according to Sheriff’s Department Deputy Kimberly Alexander.

The Sheriff's Department arrived to the non-injury crash around 2:50 a.m. in the 38400 block of East 30th Street, according to a spokesperson with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Palmdale station. He was off-duty, according to the spokesperson.

Smith was released at 4:58 a.m. after being held in lieu of $30,000 bail, according to the inmate records. He has a court date scheduled for 8 a.m. on June 21.