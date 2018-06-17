× LASD Deputy Who Had Been With Agency 6 Months Relieved of Duty After Arrest on Suspicion of DUI: Authorities

A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputy who had been with the agency for six months was relieved of duty after he was arrested on suspicion of DUI on Sunday in Palmdale, authorities said.

The deputy’s name is Nicholas Smith, 24, and he was arrested at 4:10 a.m. on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department inmate records.

The deputy, who had been with the department for less than a year, was “relieved” at 7:35 a.m., according to sheriff’s Deputy Kimberly Alexander.

The Sheriff’s Department arrived to the non-injury crash around 2:50 a.m. in the 38400 block of East 30th Street, according to a spokesperson with the sheriff’s Palmdale station.

The driver was off duty, according to the spokesperson.

Smith was released at 4:58 a.m. after being held in lieu of $30,000 bail, according to the inmate records. He has a court date scheduled for Sept. 21.

Correction: An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated Smith was fired. He was relieved of duty pending a review of the case, authorities said. This story has been updated, and Smith’s court date has also been changed. Further details can be found in this story published the day after the crash.