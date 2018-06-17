Man Arrested on Suspicion of Launching Firework at Huntington Park Police Department Officers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man was arrested after he was captured on video launching a firework at Huntington Park Police Department officers after Mexico upset Germany with a victory in the World Cup on Sunday.

The man, who was not named, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, said Huntington Park Police Department Lt. Paul Kraut.

"He bent down in the street and started firing motor-styled fireworks at the officers," Kraut said.

The fireworks were shot at officers who formed a line in the downtown business area near Florence Avenue and Pacific Boulevard, Kraut said.

Robert Maestro, who works at a nearby business, said the attack was uncalled for.

"People like that should not do that," Maestro said. "To mess it up for the other people who just want to have fun ... it's not right."

Pablo Figueroa, who was in the area watching the World Cup, said the man's actions were dangerous but he understood why.

"People get in the moment and anything could happen ... like I could have done it."