Mexico Upsets Germany With 1-0 Win in World Cup Opener

They played the game on the banks of the Moscow River, but given the noise, the waves of green Mexican national team jerseys and multi-colored sombreros and the loud pre-game rendition of “Cielito Lindo,” Luzhniki Stadium might have well as been Estadio Azteca.

Thursday’s World Cup opener was played in a library compared with the atmosphere at Sunday’s Mexico-Germany game. And the majority of the 75,000-plus fans went home happy with Hirving Lozano’s first-half goal and Guillermo Ochoa’s eight saves in goal giving Mexico a 1-0 victory.

It was a result that made history in more ways than one. Germany, the World Cup champion, had never lost the first match of a title defense while Mexico had never beaten a reigning team.

And when Rafael Marquez came on in the 74th minute he made history too, tying a record by playing in his fifth World Cup.

