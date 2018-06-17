‘Too Early to Tell’ If Summit a Success for U.S. and North Korea, Majority Say in Poll

A poll released Sunday found a majority said it was “too early to tell” if the US-North Korea summit was a success for either side.

The Washington Post-ABC poll showed 55% of respondents said it was too early to call the summit a success for the US, and 56% said the same for North Korea. Meanwhile, 21% of respondents judged the meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un a success for the US, and 29% said it was a success for North Korea.

A majority said that it was unlikely the summit would lead to North Korea relinquishing its nuclear weapons, with 41% calling it somewhat or very likely and 53% saying it was unlikely. The opinions marked a change from a poll in April that found only 30% of respondents thought a meeting would likely lead to North Korea giving up its nuclear weapons compared to 67% who said it was unlikely.

The poll demonstrated major differences across party lines: 49% of Republicans called the summit a success for the US, while 16% of independents and only 5% of Democrats said the same.

Trump met with Kim last Tuesday in Singapore, and has since hailed their summit, tweeting Wednesday that North Korea was “no longer a nuclear threat.”

On Sunday, Trump attacked the media and critics of his approach to North Korea and defended his decision to hold back “war games” with South Korea.

“Holding back the ‘war games’ during the negotiations was my request because they are VERY EXPENSIVE and set a bad light during a good faith negotiation. Also, quite provocative. Can start up immediately if talks break down, which I hope will not happen!” Trump tweeted.

The Post-ABC poll was taken June 13-15, and surveyed a total of 495 adults with a margin of error on its results of 5.5 percentage points.