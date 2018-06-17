Woman Found Shot to Death in Carson: Sheriff’s Dept.

An investigation was underway after a woman was found shot to death in Carson early Sunday morning, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies and fire personnel responded at 1:30 a.m. to the 18200 block of Towne Avenue after receiving a call about a person down, a news release stated. They found a Hispanic woman suffering from what appeared to be at least one gunshot wound to her body, the statement read.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. Her identity was not released.

Officials said there was no description of the shooter.

Anyone with additional information was asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.