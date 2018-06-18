15-Year-Old Sacramento Boy Graduates Summa Cum Laude From UC Davis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A 15-year-old Sacramento boy on Sunday graduated summa cum laude from the University of California, Davis, KTLA sister station KTXL reported.

Tanishq Abraham became a member of Mensa at age 4 and started home schooling at 7, the Los Angeles Times reported.

He graduated high school at 10 years old and a year later, earned associate degrees in math, science and foreign language studies from Sacramento's American River College, according to the L.A. Times.

Tanishq was accepted into UC Davis in 2016.

On Sunday, Tanishq graduated with a degree in biomedical engineering.

"Of course I feel very happy, very excited, and I’m very proud of my accomplishments," Tanishq told KTXL at the ceremony.

"He’s got a lot of passion and we have to keep up with him, pretty much," said his parents, Taji and Bijou Abraham.

Tanishq designed a device that could measure the heart rate of a bird without touching it. As for the future, it's back into the lab at Davis for a Ph.D. and eventually, medical school.

"Yeah, of course, what everybody likes to say and what I am also interested in is, of course, cancer and developing new treatments for cancer, more effective treatments for cancer," he said.