2 People Shot Dead Inside Corona Home; No Outstanding Suspect: Police

Two people were found dead inside a home in Corona Monday afternoon after police responded to a call about shots being fired, authorities said.

The call came in at about 3:27 p.m. and officers responded to a home in the 400 block of Roosevelt Street, Corona Police Lt. Paul Mercado said. There were reports of seven to nine other people being inside the house at the time, he said.

Those people were cleared from the home and there is currently no outstanding suspect, Mercado said.

Please be advised: There is currently police activity on the 400 block of Roosevelt Street at the intersection of Cresta Road. Please avoid the area. For media inquiries, please contact Lt. Mercado at 951-736-2345. — Corona Police Dept. (@CoronaPD) June 18, 2018

No other information has been released by authorities.

KTLA’s Nidia Becerra contributed to this story.