20th Anniversary of the Aquarium of the Pacific

Gayle Anderson was live in Long Beach at the Aqu arium of the Pacific, which is celebrating its 20 th anniversary with special programs, events, exhibits, and contests highlighting the institution’s history and future. Learn about and meet some of our original animals, such as Charlie the Sea Otter and Theo and Lou the Sea Turtles. Visitors also have the chance to meet some new residents that have arrived just in time for the celebration, including a baby harbor seal born in April to Shelby, one of the Aquarium’s original animals.

Most Seals give birth to young starting at four to five years of age. At twenty-two years old, Shelby is considered a mature mom, and this is her third pup. Troy, the aquarium’s only male harbor seal, is the father of all three pups and has lived at the Aquarium since 2007.

The Aquarium is also displaying a new cephalopod exhibit in the Tropical Pacific Gallery called Tentacles and Ink . This exhibit features species of cephalopods, which include squid, octopuses, and cuttlefish. It currently houses a day octopus. Unlike most species of octopus, which are nocturnal, this species is most active during the day, hence its common name. It frequently changes the color and texture of its skin to blend in with the reef environment as camouflage. This species lives on coral reefs and in shallow waters in the Indo-Pacific Ocean, from Hawaii to the eastern coast of Africa. It feeds on fish, crabs, shrimp, and other small prey.

Also, the aquarium is running several contests, scavenger hunts, and community challenges, including daily opportunities to win prizes. Look for the “Platinum Bob the Diver” statue hidden in a different exhibit each day. Take and post photos at designated Selfie Stations with the hashtag #AOPandme and have the chance to win prizes. In addition, the aquarium’s costumed characters, including a new octopus mascot named Gigi, are celebrating with new photo ready party accessories.

A short film highlighting the Aquarium’s conservation work plays daily in the Great Hall and art exhibits celebrating the Aquarium’s anniversary are displayed on the second floor. The first art exhibit features five original pieces by Brian Kesinger, the Official Artist of the 20th Anniversary. Kesinger is an award-winning story artist, author, and illustrator whose 20-year career at Disney spanned both hand drawn and CG animated films. He is a longtime Aquarium fan and member who has also created a series of books about a character named Victoria and her octopus friend, Otto. His set of four limited edition pins featuring charter animals from the Aquarium is available for sale in the gift store. Also, prints of Kesinger’s exhibiting artwork are available for purchase. Kesinger’s art exhibit will be on view through September 2, 2018, followed by a commemorative quilt exhibit on September 15, and a display of 20th Anniversary art contest winning pieces starting December 15.

Special anniversary events include a lecture August 30th by Vice President of Husbandry Sandy Trautwein on the Aquarium’s husbandry and conservation achievements during its' twenty year history.

The Year Long 20th Anniversary Celebration of the Aquarium of the Pacific

100 Aquarium Way

Long Beach, CA 90802

562 590 3100