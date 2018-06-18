Authorities Pursue Truck in Downtown L.A.

Officials were chasing a pickup through the downtown Los Angeles area on Monday.

It was unclear what the driver of the four-door truck, which was covered in dirt and appeared to serve as a utility vehicle, was wanted on suspicion of. A large piece of equipment sat in the bed, partly covered by a tarp.

At least four Los Angeles police patrol vehicles with sirens engaged were close behind the pickup as Sky5 began following the chase around 10:55 p.m. in the area of Figueroa and Second streets.

The pursuit was weaving its way through the downtown area at a relatively slow pace, with the suspect driver seen yielding to most stop signs and lights.

Though the truck later picked up speed and started blowing through stop signs, it continued to wind through the same set of streets at the south end of downtown.

Officers could be seen deploying spike strips, but it did not appear any PIT maneuvers had been attempted, likely due to the large amount of pedestrian traffic and relatively tighter streets in the downtown area.

By 11:15 p.m., the pickup’s driver began driving the wrong way down one-way streets, which police units refused do.

