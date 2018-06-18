Celebrating National Picnic Day With Milkfarm, The Larder at Tavern and The Larder at Burton Way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Milkfarm, The Larder at Tavern and The Larder at Burton Way joined us live to give us a taste of their picnic offerings in celebration of picnic season and International Picnic Day! Milkfarm is located at 2106 Colorado Blvd in Eagle Rock. For more info, follow them on social media. The Larder at Tavern is located at 11648 San Vincente Blvd in Brentwood. The Larder at Burton Way is located at 8500 Burton Way in Los Angeles.