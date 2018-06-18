GPS Riviera Palm Springs Giveaway

Find your oasis with a summer getaway to Greater Palm Springs. Watch the KTLA 5 News at 11a on Wednesday, June 20th between 11:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. for a code word. Then, come back to this page and enter for your chance to win a two night stay in a Mediterranean Jr. Suite at Riviera Palm Springs, a fifty minute spa treatment for two, and dinner for two at Cantala Restaurant. Looking for the vacation you deserve? Find your relaxing oasis at Riviera Palm Springs. Good luck!

Having trouble seeing the entry form? Try clicking or tapping here.