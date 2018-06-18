× Investigators Searching for Suspect in Fatal Shooting at San Gabriel Valley Construction Site

Sheriff’s detectives are working to identify the gunman after man was found shot dead at a construction site on the border of the City of Industry and La Puente Monday morning.

A man was found suffering from gunshot wounds at a commercial building project in the 14700 block of Nelson Avenue E when deputies responded to a shooting reported there around 9:35 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Authorities did not say how many times or where the man was shot, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Several construction workers were on the clock at the site when the shooting occurred, but none of them were targeted. It appears the gunman had sought out the victim, investigators said.

The suspect was described only as a man wearing a mask and hard hat. He ran from the scene on foot following the shooting, and a weapon has not been recovered, according to sheriff’s officials.

Detectives were continuing to probe the incident, and no further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information can contact the Sheriff’s Department’s homicide bureau at 323-890-5500, or submit a tip anonymously via 800-222-8477.