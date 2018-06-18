John Cox, Endorsed for CA Governor by Trump, Says He Opposes Separating Immigrant Families

Posted 5:33 PM, June 18, 2018, by , Updated at 05:34PM, June 18, 2018
John Cox, left, appears in an image posted to his Facebook page on Jan. 12, 2018. Donald Trump, right, speaks during a meeting of the National Space Council at the White House on June 18, 2018 in Washington, D.C. (Credit: John Cox Facebook/Alex Wong/Getty Images)

John Cox, the Republican candidate for California governor, said Monday that he opposes the separation of immigrant parents from their children at the U.S.-Mexican border, calling the problem “horrendous” and in need of congressional attention.

Cox, who will face off in the November election against Democrat Gavin Newsom, was asked by reporters about the federal separation policy during a news conference to discuss his efforts to repeal California’s gas-tax increase.

“I’m against separating parents and children,” Cox said. “I’m a father. I have four daughters. That’s a congressional problem, and I hope that we get a congressional solution very soon.”

The separation policy has been enforced by the Trump administration, which could end it without congressional action.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

