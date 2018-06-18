× John Cox, Endorsed for CA Governor by Trump, Says He Opposes Separating Immigrant Families

John Cox, the Republican candidate for California governor, said Monday that he opposes the separation of immigrant parents from their children at the U.S.-Mexican border, calling the problem “horrendous” and in need of congressional attention.

Cox, who will face off in the November election against Democrat Gavin Newsom, was asked by reporters about the federal separation policy during a news conference to discuss his efforts to repeal California’s gas-tax increase.

“I’m against separating parents and children,” Cox said. “I’m a father. I have four daughters. That’s a congressional problem, and I hope that we get a congressional solution very soon.”

The separation policy has been enforced by the Trump administration, which could end it without congressional action.

