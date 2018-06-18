× L.A. County Sheriff’s Deputy Released After Being Arrested on Suspicion of DUI in Palmdale Crash, Relieved of Duty

A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy who was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving following a crash in Palmdale has been placed on administrative leave, authorities confirmed Monday.

Deputy Nicholas Smith, 24, has not been fired but will not be working for the agency in any capacity while the incident is investigated, Sheriff’s Department Spokesperson Nicole Nishida said in an email.

Smith, who has been with the force for six months, was off duty when the crash occurred.

He was released from custody after being held for about 13 hours. His bail had been set at $30,000, inmate records show.

He was arrested after allegedly ramming his 2004 Chevrolet Colorado pickup into five other vehicles parked along 38400 block of 30th Street East around 2:45 a.m. Sunday.

Smith had allowed his truck to veer into the right shoulder just north of Avenue Q-6, the California Highway Patrol said in a news release. The parked cars were smashed together as result of the force, said CHP Sgt. Steve Geraty, who was at the scene.

No one was injured as result, but investigators believe Smith was under the influence of alcohol at the time. He was taken into custody at about 4:10 a.m. and released just before 5 p.m.

The 24-year-old Palmdale resident is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 21.

Nishida was working to determine whether Smith had been placed on paid or unpaid leave.

