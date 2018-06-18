LAPD Detectives Seek Tips in Deadly Stabbing Investigation in North Hollywood

Just hours after a 25-year-old man was stabbed to death in North Hollywood early Monday morning, detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department are seeking the public’s help in identifying the killer.

Police responded to a call about a stabbing near the intersection of Magnolia Boulevard and Tujunga Avenue at around 2:50 a.m., LAPD officials said. There, officers discovered a man bleeding from his upper torso while lying in a grassy area.

Once paramedics arrived, the man was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

His identity has not been released by police as his next of kin has yet to be notified of his death. No other information aside from his age has been released to the public.

Investigators believe the victim was involved in some sort of argument with the killer. That altercation eventually turned physical, with the killer stabbing the man before fleeing the scene on foot, according to police.

The suspect in the killing has been described by LAPD as a black man with a medium build who was wearing dark clothing at the time of the homicide.

Anyone with information can call Detective Steve Castro at 818-374-1925 and anonymous tips can be forwarded to 800-222-8477.