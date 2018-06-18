Man Convicted After Stabbing Ex-Girlfriend In Front of Their Son at Her West Covina Home

A man accused of attacking his ex-girlfriend after breaking into her West Covina home — stabbing her repeatedly in front of their son — pleaded no contest to attempted murder and other charges on Monday, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Eduardo Marin was convicted after also pleading no contest to counts of assault with a deadly weapon, first-degree burglary and cruelty to a child by endangering health.

On the night of Oct. 13, 2016, Marin broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home and stabbed her multiple times in front of their young son, prosecutors said.

One of her family members was injured while trying to stop the brutal attack, according to prosecutors. That person was identified by local police as the victim’s daughter, the San Gabriel Valley Tribune reported.

Marin tried fleeing the scene, prosecutors said, but was found by authorities soon after and arrested.

Prosecutors have described the crime as a “domestic violence attack,” and Marin admitted to causing great bodily injury to the victim under circumstances involving domestic violence.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 13. No further information was released by the DA’s office.