Officials Investigate Possible Fatal Stabbing of Man in West Hollywood

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials are investigating the possible fatal stabbing of a man in West Hollywood early Monday.

The incident occurred about 6:55 a.m. in the 1100 block of Hacienda Place.

The man was found dead at the scene.

Authorities did not elaborate on how the man died, except that they were investigating the “possible stabbing death.”

No information was released about the victim or the incident.

Anyone with information about the death can call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s homicide bureau at 323 890-5500.

Two other men were stabbed in areas patrolled by the Los Angeles Police Department, according to the Los Angeles Times.

A 36-year-old man was stabbed multiple times along the 8800 block of South Hoover Street at a party Sunday night, according to the LATimes.

A man in his 60s died after being stabbed multiple times in North Hollywood near the intersection of West Magnolia Boulevard and Tujunga Avenue about 3 a.m. Monday, the newspaper reported.