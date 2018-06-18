Rapper XXXTentacion, 20, Shot to Death in Florida: Sheriff’s Office

Rapper XXXTentacion has died after being shot in Florida, on Monday afternoon, authorities said.

The 20-year-old was pronounced dead at a hospital, where he was transported after a shooting at 3671 N. Dixie Highway — near a RIVA Motorsports — in Deerfield Beach shortly before 4 p.m., according to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office. The area is located roughly 43 miles outside of Miami.

The victim was identified as XXXTentacion, whose birth name is Jahseh Onfroy, according to a tweet from the Sheriff’s Office.

No additional details about the shooting were immediately provided, and authorities have not released a suspect description yet.

Most recently, the rapper topped the Billboard 200 album chart in March with the release of “?”.

But the 20-year-old was also facing aggravated battery and false imprisonment charges after a pregnant ex-girlfriend accused him of strangling her and other abusive behavior one multiple occasions.

He made headlines last June in San Diego when he was knocked unconscious during a performance at the Observatory North Park , KTLA sister station KSWB in San Diego reported.

The rapper was punched by someone who rushed the stage, according to the station. He was then whisked offstage as security guards fought with about 10 other people.