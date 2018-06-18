Woman Found Fatally Shot Inside Car in San Pedro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police are investigating the death of a 27-year-old woman found with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle in San Pedro Monday morning.

Authorities received a call reporting a traffic collision near the intersection of West Sepulveda Street and Cabrillo Avenue about 2:30 a.m., Los Angeles Police Department Sgt. Talamage said.

Arriving officers discovered a woman inside the vehicle who had apparently been shot to death, Capt. Giselle Espinoza said.

The victim was identified only as a 27-year-old Hispanic woman, Espinoza said.

It was unclear if the woman was killed at the location or brought there. “We don’t know at what point the shooting occurred,” Espinoza said.

Video from the scene showed a white tent covering the vehicle where the victim was found.

Investigators have not said if the woman was shot from inside or outside the vehicle, or if she may have known the gunman.

No description of the shooter was available.

Police were searching the area for any possible surveillance video.