× 2 Injured After Stabbing Reported Inside Burger King in Burbank, Police Say

An investigation is underway at a Burger King in Burbank, where two people were injured after a stabbing was a reported inside the fast-food restaurant late Tuesday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of North Victory Boulevard around 11 a.m. after receiving a call regarding a stabbing, according to Lt. Jerry Misquez of the Burbank Police Department.

When they arrived at the restaurant, officers found two people hurt, including one with significant injuries. That individual was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition, Misquez said.

It was unclear whether the second wounded person was also transported, he added.

Investigators are still trying to piece together what happened inside the Burger King, but Misquez indicated that police are not looking for anyone in connection with the incident.

No additional information was immediately provided.

KTLA’s Jennifer Thang contributed to this story.