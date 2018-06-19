Man Dies After Being Shot Multiple Times in Long Beach; Gunman Sought

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A gunman is being sought in the fatal shooting of a man in Long Beach early Tuesday morning.

The shooting was reported about 2:45 a.m. in the 1700 block of Daisy Avenue, Long Beach Police Department Lt. Lopez said.

Officers arrived to find an adult Hispanic man down with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body, Lopez said.

The unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators have not determined a motive for the shooting, which appeared to be random.

The shooter apparently fled the scene on a bicycle. No description was immediately available.

Police set up a perimeter at the scene to search for the gunman.

The shooting did not appear to be gang related, Lopez said.