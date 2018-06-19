Beat the Heat at the Marciano Art Foundation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in the Mid-Wilshire District continuing her BEAT THE HEAT series at the new Olafur Eliasson exhibition entitled REALITY pROJECTOR.

Renowned interdisciplinary artist Olafur Eliasson uses projected light and the existing architecture of the Theater Gallery to create a dynamic shadow play. Eliasson’s exhibition offers visitors the opportunity to fully experience the magnificence of the space free of objects.

To see the unique exhibition, the Marciano Art Foundation is open Thursday through Sunday. Tickets are FREE!

The hours are:

THURSDAY 11am – 5pm

FRIDAY 11am – 5pm

SATURDAY 10am – 6pm

SUNDAY 11am – 5pm