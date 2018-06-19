Crowd of 300 Takes to the Street in Fairfax District Amid Memorial for Slain Rapper XXXTentacion

At least 300 people amassed in Los Angeles’ Fairfax District on Tuesday to pay tribute to rapper XXXTentacion, who was fatally shot during an apparent robbery in Florida the day before.

The activity was reported to authorities around 7:50 p.m. on Melrose Avenue, near Spaulding Avenue, said Los Angeles Police Officer Tony Im. A memorial was scheduled to take place from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. in a storefront at 7669 Melrose Ave., according to a Facebook event page.

Officials appeared to be working to disperse the crowd, whose members were blocking traffic and intermittently moshing in the street. Some could be seen on nearby roofs and scaling a taco truck parked within the throng, aerial video showed.

Los Angeles police were seen forming a perimeter around the block before moving in. Officers appeared to be firing rubber bullets into the crowd, pushing it east down Melrose.

The 20-year-old rapper, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy, was leaving a motorsports store in south Florida when he was gunned down by two men in a dark-colored SUV on Monday, Broward County sheriff’s officials said. Authorities are now searching for suspects in the case.

The Florida native launched his career by posting tracks to SoundCloud, an audio streaming platform. His latest release, “?”, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

But his meteoric success was shadowed by controversy. He was awaiting trial on domestic violence charges at the time of his death after allegedly punching his pregnant girlfriend “to where both eyes became shut and victim could not see,” according to police and court records obtained by CNN.

He pleaded not guilty to battery, harassment and witness tampering charges, the documents showed.

Check back for updates on this developing story.