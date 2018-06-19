Driver Armed With Metal Pole Attacks Machete-Wielding Motorist: Pasadena Police

A Pasadena driver was arrested Monday night after allegedly beating another motorist with a metal pole following an argument, according to the Pasadena Star-News.

The incident occurred around 7 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Los Robles Avenue and Walnut Street, authorities said.

The Pasadena Police Department reported that the victim, 43, stepped out his car with a machete, according to the Star-News. The other driver, identified as 44-year-old Michael Barnes, exited his vehicle carrying a foot-long metal pole.

When the victim turned to put the machete back in his car, Barnes struck his head about six to seven times, police said.

Lt. Mark Goodman told the newspaper Barnes was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, and the other man was hospitalized with a head injury but is in stable condition.

Los Angeles County inmate records show Barnes is being held at the Pasadena jail on a $30,000 bail as of Tuesday evening.

No booking photo of Barnes is available, a police spokesperson told KTLA.