× ‘Family Guy’ Creator Seth MacFarlane Donates $2.5M to NPR, KPCC After Slamming Fox News

Seth MacFarlane just put his money where his mouth is when it comes to reporting the news.

The “Family Guy” creator and star donated $2 million to NPR and an additional $500,000 to local radio station KPCC on Tuesday, the Los Angeles Times has confirmed.

“The Orville” star’s philanthropy comes on the heels of MacFarlane decrying Fox News over the weekend for “fringe” tactics that make him “embarrassed” to work for the larger company.

“We are deeply appreciative of the generous gift from Seth MacFarlane, which will go to supporting local news coverage, allowing NPR and member stations to continue working together to tell the story of the whole country from everywhere in the country,” NPR spokesperson Isabel Lara said in a statement.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.